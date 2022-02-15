AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

VLVLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AB Volvo (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AB Volvo (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

OTCMKTS VLVLY opened at $22.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.31. AB Volvo has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $28.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group Functions and Other, Industrial Operations, and Financial Services. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.

