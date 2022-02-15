AAX Token (AAB) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.10 Million

AAX Token (CURRENCY:AAB) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One AAX Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00001417 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AAX Token has a total market capitalization of $4.67 million and $1.10 million worth of AAX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AAX Token has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AAX Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004064 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00038388 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.62 or 0.00106052 BTC.

AAX Token Coin Profile

AAX Token (CRYPTO:AAB) is a coin. AAX Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,005 coins. AAX Token’s official message board is medium.com/aaxexchange . The official website for AAX Token is aab.aax.com/en . The Reddit community for AAX Token is https://reddit.com/r/AAXExchange . AAX Token’s official Twitter account is @AAXExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in November 2019, AAX is the world's first cryptocurrency exchange to be powered by LSEG Technology's Millennium Exchange – the same matching engine that powers London Stock Exchange. It is also the first of its kind to have joined the London Stock Exchange Group's (LSEG) Partner Platform. More than a token, AAB is an integral part of AAX, providing special benefits to users, and a means to be part of the growth of the exchange. It is built to serve as a bridge between digital and traditional assets, retail and professional traders, takers and market makers, the exchange and its partners, and it will be deeply integrated with AAX’s upcoming product expansion. “

Buying and Selling AAX Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AAX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AAX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AAX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AAX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AAX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.