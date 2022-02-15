AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,587 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,144 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in AAON were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AAON in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of AAON in the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AAON by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AAON during the second quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAON during the second quarter valued at $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

In other AAON news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $162,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 1,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $125,469.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,306 shares of company stock worth $2,770,287 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAON. DA Davidson lifted their price target on AAON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ AAON opened at $58.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.68. AAON, Inc. has a one year low of $58.02 and a one year high of $83.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.52 and a beta of 0.65.

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

