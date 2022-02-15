$99.58 Million in Sales Expected for Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) to announce sales of $99.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $101.90 million and the lowest is $97.32 million. Chuy’s posted sales of $78.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full year sales of $397.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $395.00 million to $399.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $434.94 million, with estimates ranging from $420.00 million to $441.88 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Chuy’s.

CHUY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark raised Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Chuy’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Chuy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chuy’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the third quarter worth $140,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 6.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the second quarter worth $200,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the third quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 100,100.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 6,006 shares during the period. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Chuy’s stock opened at $28.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.20 million, a P/E ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 2.04. Chuy’s has a 52 week low of $22.60 and a 52 week high of $49.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.71.

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

