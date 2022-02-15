$735.92 Million in Sales Expected for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) This Quarter

Analysts expect G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) to post $735.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $708.20 million to $755.00 million. G-III Apparel Group reported sales of $526.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full year sales of $2.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $2.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $3.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover G-III Apparel Group.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.37. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

NASDAQ GIII traded up $0.91 on Friday, hitting $28.64. 12,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,901. G-III Apparel Group has a 52-week low of $24.53 and a 52-week high of $35.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.98.

In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $203,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 590.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,172,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,261 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 38.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,247,662 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,858,000 after buying an additional 624,402 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 84.0% in the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,150,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,545,000 after purchasing an additional 525,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 347.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 515,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,598,000 after purchasing an additional 400,579 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1,103.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 311,971 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,654,000 after acquiring an additional 286,051 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

