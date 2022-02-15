700 Shares in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Purchased by EPG Wealth Management LLC

EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 57.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 39.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 41.7% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA HACK opened at $55.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.62. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 52-week low of $51.58 and a 52-week high of $67.97.

