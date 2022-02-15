$7.99 Million in Sales Expected for SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) to post sales of $7.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for SQZ Biotechnologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.00 million and the lowest is $4.50 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that SQZ Biotechnologies will report full-year sales of $22.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.25 million to $24.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $36.52 million, with estimates ranging from $18.00 million to $59.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow SQZ Biotechnologies.

Separately, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a research report on Sunday, December 12th.

Shares of SQZ Biotechnologies stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $6.34. 148,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,404. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.82. SQZ Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.04 and a fifty-two week high of $19.08.

In other SQZ Biotechnologies news, Director Amy W. Schulman purchased 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.91 per share, for a total transaction of $40,367.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 18.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in SQZ Biotechnologies by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 350,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 23,405 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in SQZ Biotechnologies by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 8,449 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SQZ Biotechnologies by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 44,451 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 5,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.84% of the company’s stock.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company Profile

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

