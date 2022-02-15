6,871,642 Shares in Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) Acquired by Boxer Capital LLC

Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 6,871,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,850,000. Tango Therapeutics accounts for about 3.1% of Boxer Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Boxer Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of Tango Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $143,000. TRV GP IV LLC acquired a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,376,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,014,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $5,542,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tango Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.
Tango Therapeutics Profile
Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.
