683,707 Shares in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Purchased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 683,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,505,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 18.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 15.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 13.4% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the third quarter worth approximately $148,000. 66.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $99,654.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

WTRG opened at $45.12 on Tuesday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $41.11 and a one year high of $53.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2682 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.64%.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

