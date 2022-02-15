683,707 Shares in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Purchased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 683,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,505,000.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 18.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 15.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 13.4% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the third quarter worth approximately $148,000. 66.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $99,654.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
WTRG opened at $45.12 on Tuesday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $41.11 and a one year high of $53.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.60.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2682 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.64%.
About Essential Utilities
Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.
