675 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Bought by EPG Wealth Management LLC

EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWS. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 130,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,029,000 after purchasing an additional 14,491 shares during the period. Southern Wealth Management LLP grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 73,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,622,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,399,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 78,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,078,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter.

IWS stock opened at $116.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.26. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $102.39 and a 1-year high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

