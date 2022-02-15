639 Shares in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of nCino by 297.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 211,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,056,000 after purchasing an additional 158,667 shares in the last quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in nCino by 5.4% during the second quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in nCino by 38.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 65,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after buying an additional 18,064 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in nCino during the third quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new position in nCino during the second quarter worth $5,992,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get nCino alerts:

In other nCino news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $2,767,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 1,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total value of $78,848.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NCNO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on nCino from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on nCino from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on nCino from $97.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on nCino from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered nCino from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nCino currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.96.

NCNO opened at $46.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.76. nCino, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.47 and a 12-month high of $86.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.93 and a beta of 1.02.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. nCino had a negative return on equity of 9.40% and a negative net margin of 21.89%. The firm had revenue of $70.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. nCino’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO).

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.