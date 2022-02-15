$6.87 Billion in Sales Expected for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to announce $6.87 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Visa’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.67 billion to $7.23 billion. Visa posted sales of $5.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Visa will report full year sales of $28.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.16 billion to $29.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $32.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.91 billion to $33.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Visa.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share.

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Erste Group raised Visa to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.54.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,396 shares of company stock worth $7,996,185 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of V. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 236.8% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 46.5% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $225.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $431.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. Visa has a 1 year low of $190.10 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.83%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

