$6.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to post sales of $6.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.00 billion to $6.14 billion. Schlumberger reported sales of $5.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full-year sales of $26.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.20 billion to $26.89 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $29.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.83 billion to $31.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Schlumberger.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SLB shares. Cowen boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Argus boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.42.

Schlumberger stock opened at $39.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.74. Schlumberger has a 12 month low of $24.52 and a 12 month high of $41.04. The company has a market capitalization of $55.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 2.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.88%.

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $995,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $399,950.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,634 shares of company stock valued at $1,719,229. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,556,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,753,092,000 after purchasing an additional 554,778 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,189,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $725,420,000 after buying an additional 1,474,462 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,408,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $699,052,000 after buying an additional 714,053 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 31.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,260,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $600,534,000 after buying an additional 4,796,866 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,194,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $539,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,214 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Schlumberger (SLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.