$585.18 Million in Sales Expected for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) will post sales of $585.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $590.40 million and the lowest is $577.22 million. Acadia Healthcare posted sales of $541.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.
On average, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full year sales of $2.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Acadia Healthcare.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACHC. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.69.
NASDAQ ACHC opened at $52.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Acadia Healthcare has a twelve month low of $49.88 and a twelve month high of $68.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.86.
Acadia Healthcare Company Profile
Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.
