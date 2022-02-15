$585.18 Million in Sales Expected for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) will post sales of $585.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $590.40 million and the lowest is $577.22 million. Acadia Healthcare posted sales of $541.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full year sales of $2.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Acadia Healthcare.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACHC. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,335,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,025,000 after buying an additional 199,034 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,748,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,808,000 after acquiring an additional 571,384 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,334,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,733,000 after acquiring an additional 33,738 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,102,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,114,000 after acquiring an additional 42,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,598,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000,000 after acquiring an additional 910,813 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ACHC opened at $52.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Acadia Healthcare has a twelve month low of $49.88 and a twelve month high of $68.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.86.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acadia Healthcare (ACHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.