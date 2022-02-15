$585.18 Million in Sales Expected for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) will post sales of $585.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $590.40 million and the lowest is $577.22 million. Acadia Healthcare posted sales of $541.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full year sales of $2.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Acadia Healthcare.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACHC. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,335,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,025,000 after buying an additional 199,034 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,748,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,808,000 after acquiring an additional 571,384 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,334,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,733,000 after acquiring an additional 33,738 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,102,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,114,000 after acquiring an additional 42,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,598,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000,000 after acquiring an additional 910,813 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ACHC opened at $52.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Acadia Healthcare has a twelve month low of $49.88 and a twelve month high of $68.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.86.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

