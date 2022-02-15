$57.73 Million in Sales Expected for Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) will post sales of $57.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $57.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $58.10 million. Allegiance Bancshares posted sales of $57.43 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full year sales of $311.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $301.50 million to $321.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $401.10 million, with estimates ranging from $392.90 million to $409.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Allegiance Bancshares.

Get Allegiance Bancshares alerts:

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $60.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.93 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of ABTX stock opened at $42.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Allegiance Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $34.30 and a fifty-two week high of $45.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.21. The firm has a market cap of $850.98 million, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Allegiance Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 12.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 38,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.11% of the company’s stock.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegiance Bancshares (ABTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiance Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiance Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.