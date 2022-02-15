$57.73 Million in Sales Expected for Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2022

Wall Street analysts forecast that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) will post sales of $57.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $57.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $58.10 million. Allegiance Bancshares posted sales of $57.43 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full year sales of $311.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $301.50 million to $321.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $401.10 million, with estimates ranging from $392.90 million to $409.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Allegiance Bancshares.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $60.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.93 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of ABTX stock opened at $42.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Allegiance Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $34.30 and a fifty-two week high of $45.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.21. The firm has a market cap of $850.98 million, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Allegiance Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 12.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 38,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.11% of the company’s stock.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegiance Bancshares (ABTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiance Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiance Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.