5,462 Shares in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Acquired by Charter Trust Co.

Charter Trust Co. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 16,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,604,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 215,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,760,000 after buying an additional 13,768 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MOAT opened at $73.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.44. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12 month low of $64.58 and a 12 month high of $78.43.

