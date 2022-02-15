$524.29 Million in Sales Expected for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) will report $524.29 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Novavax’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.19 billion and the lowest is $78.57 million. Novavax reported sales of $279.66 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 87.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novavax will report full-year sales of $1.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $2.12 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $7.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Novavax.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVAX shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on Novavax from $305.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen started coverage on Novavax in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novavax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.86.

NASDAQ NVAX traded down $10.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.11. The company had a trading volume of 5,052,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,548,092. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.63. Novavax has a twelve month low of $66.38 and a twelve month high of $297.00.

In other Novavax news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.07, for a total transaction of $454,239.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.72, for a total value of $1,143,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,211 shares of company stock worth $9,593,467 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Novavax by 186.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Novavax in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Novavax in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Novavax in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Novavax in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 48.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

