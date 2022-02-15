4,831 Shares in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Purchased by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,831 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.0% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 112,247 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $14,478,000 after purchasing an additional 7,374 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.8% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 636,274 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $82,066,000 after purchasing an additional 34,980 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.7% during the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 382 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 1,131,938 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $145,997,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.8% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 19,644 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $165.13 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $122.17 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.22. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.56%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QCOM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $162.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target (up previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.16.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total value of $3,779,819.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $1,023,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,397 shares of company stock worth $8,628,260. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

