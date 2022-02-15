4,470 Shares in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Bought by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYNH. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 8,850.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Syneos Health stock opened at $88.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.53 and a 1 year high of $104.18. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.34.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SYNH. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.14.

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 1,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $190,694.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $94,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,159 shares of company stock worth $694,768. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

