$446.65 Million in Sales Expected for Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) to announce sales of $446.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Pan American Silver’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $467.00 million and the lowest is $420.46 million. Pan American Silver reported sales of $430.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pan American Silver will report full-year sales of $1.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pan American Silver.

PAAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.

Shares of PAAS traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $23.96. 2,566,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,591,162. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Pan American Silver has a 12 month low of $20.74 and a 12 month high of $37.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAAS. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 284.9% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 45.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

