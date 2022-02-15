42,226 Shares in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Purchased by BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 42,226 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KKR. Bank of America initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.92.

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $61.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.68 and a 1-year high of $83.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.63.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.38. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 44.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.47%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

