$414.83 Million in Sales Expected for Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) to report sales of $414.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Ameresco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $399.30 million to $428.40 million. Ameresco posted sales of $314.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full year sales of $1.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $2.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ameresco.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $88.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.64.

In related news, EVP Nicole E. Bulgarino sold 19,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total transaction of $1,827,573.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Robert Georgeoff sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total transaction of $751,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 55.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMRC. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 356.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 674.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the second quarter worth $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the third quarter worth $110,000. 50.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMRC stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.46. 295,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,384. Ameresco has a one year low of $37.70 and a one year high of $101.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 40.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

