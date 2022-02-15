$4.20 Billion in Sales Expected for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) will post sales of $4.20 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Halliburton’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.30 billion and the lowest is $4.11 billion. Halliburton reported sales of $3.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halliburton will report full-year sales of $18.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.88 billion to $18.68 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $20.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.71 billion to $21.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Halliburton.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HAL shares. Argus raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.99.

HAL stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.52. 10,816,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,336,924. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.77. Halliburton has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $33.63. The stock has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 11.04%.

In other news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 24,061 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $721,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $999,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,394 shares of company stock valued at $2,120,820. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HAL. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,700,390 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $528,378,000 after purchasing an additional 313,993 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at $414,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at $4,267,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 65,792 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 26,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Halliburton by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 179,558 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 90,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

