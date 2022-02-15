38,950 Shares in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Acquired by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 12,797 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 7,118 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,564,031 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,586,000 after acquiring an additional 29,559 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,139,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $267,925,000 after acquiring an additional 382,494 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,838,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,579,000 after acquiring an additional 44,969 shares during the period.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SBH opened at $17.49 on Tuesday. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.03 and a 52-week high of $25.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.30 and a 200 day moving average of $18.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 148.76%. The company had revenue of $980.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sally Beauty news, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $100,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,401 shares of company stock valued at $319,171 over the last quarter. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sally Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.70.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.