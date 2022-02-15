3,649 Shares in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Boston Properties by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Boston Properties by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,942,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Boston Properties by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Boston Properties news, President Douglas T. Linde sold 34,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total transaction of $4,088,164.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BXP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.27.

NYSE:BXP opened at $116.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.97 and a fifty-two week high of $128.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 4.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.36.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $731.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.00 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.66%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

