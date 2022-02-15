3,442 Shares in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IUSV. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,925,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,533 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 138.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,558,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,271 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,975,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,549 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,475,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,142,000 after acquiring an additional 666,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 171.2% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 240,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,308,000 after acquiring an additional 151,851 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $74.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.12. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $64.76 and a 1-year high of $78.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.383 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

