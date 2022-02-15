34,155 Shares in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) Purchased by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 34,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,853,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,165,000. Finally, 3G Sahana Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,729,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $400,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BBWI opened at $55.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.03. Bath & Body Works Inc has a twelve month low of $38.34 and a twelve month high of $82.00.
Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 165.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.58%.
About Bath & Body Works
Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.
