34,155 Shares in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) Purchased by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 34,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,853,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,165,000. Finally, 3G Sahana Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,729,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

In other news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $400,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.53.

Shares of BBWI opened at $55.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.03. Bath & Body Works Inc has a twelve month low of $38.34 and a twelve month high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 165.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.58%.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI).

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.