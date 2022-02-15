$319.64 Million in Sales Expected for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) will announce $319.64 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Unity Software’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $317.50 million and the highest is $325.00 million. Unity Software reported sales of $234.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unity Software will report full-year sales of $1.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Unity Software.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.33. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 44.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on U. Barclays increased their target price on Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Unity Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Unity Software from $171.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.45.

In other news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $225,131.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 12,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.61, for a total value of $2,016,143.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,585,890 shares of company stock valued at $279,393,160 in the last 90 days. 19.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,646,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Latash Investments LLC raised its position in Unity Software by 101.2% during the fourth quarter. Latash Investments LLC now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Unity Software by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,425,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,891,000 after purchasing an additional 80,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Unity Software by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,308,000 after purchasing an additional 10,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U traded down $3.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,900,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,196,721. Unity Software has a twelve month low of $76.00 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.35 and its 200-day moving average is $135.48. The company has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.60 and a beta of 2.31.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

