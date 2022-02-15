306,515 Shares in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Acquired by BioImpact Capital LLC

BioImpact Capital LLC bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 306,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,433,000. Travere Therapeutics makes up about 1.2% of BioImpact Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,992,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,840,000 after buying an additional 160,970 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Travere Therapeutics by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 125,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 14.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,911,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,669,000 after purchasing an additional 48,193 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ TVTX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.99. The stock had a trading volume of 786,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,193. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.51. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 0.74.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TVTX. Barclays upped their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

In related news, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $137,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $36,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,401 shares of company stock worth $1,062,302. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

