$3.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to announce earnings of $3.69 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.64 and the highest is $3.76. Roper Technologies posted earnings per share of $3.60 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.
On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full-year earnings of $15.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.97 to $15.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $16.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.09 to $16.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Roper Technologies.
Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.56 EPS.
In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total transaction of $234,185.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.00, for a total value of $474,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,185 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded up $4.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $442.19. 568,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,121. Roper Technologies has a 1 year low of $365.23 and a 1 year high of $505.00. The company has a market capitalization of $46.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $460.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $470.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
Roper Technologies Company Profile
Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.
