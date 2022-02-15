$3.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings per share of $3.61 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Travelers Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.95 and the lowest is $3.35. Travelers Companies posted earnings of $2.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travelers Companies will report full year earnings of $12.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.25 to $15.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $14.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.35 to $18.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Travelers Companies.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.91 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.36.

TRV stock opened at $170.77 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.29 and its 200 day moving average is $158.52. Travelers Companies has a one year low of $144.44 and a one year high of $174.55. The firm has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total value of $1,013,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 66,522 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.47, for a total transaction of $11,340,005.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,870 shares of company stock worth $28,623,203 over the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 26.4% in the third quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 33,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 6,952 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth about $3,701,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Travelers Companies by 36.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,186,000 after acquiring an additional 390,974 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 907.3% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 21,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 19,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

