$3.09 EPS Expected for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) to post $3.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Cooper Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.22. Cooper Companies reported earnings per share of $3.17 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cooper Companies will report full year earnings of $14.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.76 to $14.76. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $15.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.37 to $16.56. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cooper Companies.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.17 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.16 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COO shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $431.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $455.91.

COO stock traded down $2.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $391.35. The stock had a trading volume of 162,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,070. Cooper Companies has a 1-year low of $368.05 and a 1-year high of $463.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $403.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $415.16.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,842,511 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,588,148,000 after buying an additional 115,129 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,167,499 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $908,052,000 after purchasing an additional 49,729 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,001,678 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $838,583,000 after acquiring an additional 214,700 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,585,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $655,378,000 after acquiring an additional 417,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,168,375 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $489,479,000 after purchasing an additional 61,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

