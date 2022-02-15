$28.45 Billion in Sales Expected for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to post sales of $28.45 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Meta Platforms’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.00 billion to $29.10 billion. Meta Platforms reported sales of $26.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meta Platforms will report full-year sales of $133.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $130.40 billion to $136.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $156.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $149.00 billion to $163.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Meta Platforms.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.20.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total value of $26,688.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $2,814,342.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,795 shares of company stock valued at $4,365,773. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 664.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,544,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861,530 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,655,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,238,518,000 after buying an additional 2,931,894 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,413,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,336 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 314,133 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $106,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $217.85. The stock had a trading volume of 414,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,491,898. Meta Platforms has a 52-week low of $214.78 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $310.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $334.43. The stock has a market cap of $606.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

