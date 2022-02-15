2,647 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Purchased by EPG Wealth Management LLC

EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $75.19 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.53 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.17.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

