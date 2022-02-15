$260,000.00 in Sales Expected for Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) to announce $260,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Humacyte’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $120,000.00 to $400,000.00. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Humacyte will report full year sales of $1.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 million to $1.49 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.05 million, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $1.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Humacyte.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.27 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HUMA shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humacyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.05.

Shares of HUMA traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.86. The stock had a trading volume of 561 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,819. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.79. Humacyte has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 11.49 and a quick ratio of 11.49.

In other Humacyte news, Director Michael T. Constantino acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.79 per share, for a total transaction of $26,975.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,729,000 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Humacyte during the third quarter valued at about $20,590,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Humacyte during the third quarter worth about $8,708,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Humacyte by 1,853.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 604,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 573,380 shares during the period. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Humacyte during the third quarter worth about $5,805,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Humacyte during the fourth quarter worth about $2,134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

Humacyte Company Profile

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

