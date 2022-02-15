22,406 Shares in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Bought by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DUK. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.45.

Shares of DUK opened at $99.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.60. The company has a market cap of $76.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $85.56 and a one year high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.55%.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $43,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,815 shares of company stock worth $277,752 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

