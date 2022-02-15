22,000 Shares in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Acquired by Natixis

Natixis purchased a new position in shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SKIN. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Beauty Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,013,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Beauty Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,041,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Beauty Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,262,000. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Beauty Health in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Beauty Health in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Beauty Health from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.22.

SKIN stock opened at $13.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.95. The Beauty Health Company has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $30.17.

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

