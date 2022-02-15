$217.44 Million in Sales Expected for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) will report $217.44 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Life Storage’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $229.15 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $208.00 million. Life Storage posted sales of $166.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Life Storage will report full-year sales of $780.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $763.83 million to $796.56 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $943.25 million, with estimates ranging from $871.20 million to $987.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Life Storage.

LSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Life Storage in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.11.

LSI traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.30. 365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,020. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.68. Life Storage has a 1-year low of $80.03 and a 1-year high of $154.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 141.34%.

In other news, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 15,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.17, for a total transaction of $2,072,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $1,009,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,668,060. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 143.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,790,000 after acquiring an additional 349,910 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 3rd quarter worth $1,025,000. Vision Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,685,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,949,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Life Storage by 4.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 114,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,099,000 after buying an additional 5,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

