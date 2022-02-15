2,062,142 Shares in N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,062,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,590,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of N-able during the third quarter valued at about $19,344,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of N-able during the third quarter valued at about $4,219,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of N-able during the third quarter valued at about $1,596,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of N-able during the third quarter valued at about $1,508,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in N-able in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,225,000.

Get N-able alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of N-able from $17.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of N-able from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, N-able presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.30.

Shares of NYSE:NABL opened at $11.56 on Tuesday. N-able Inc has a 1 year low of $9.36 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.06.

N-able Profile

N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NABL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL).

Receive News & Ratings for N-able Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N-able and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.