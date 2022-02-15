14,767 Shares in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Acquired by Capula Management Ltd

Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 1,562.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 214.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.23.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $78.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.56. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $66.80 and a 12-month high of $158.00.

About Exact Sciences

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.