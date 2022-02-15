$147.72 Million in Sales Expected for 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) to report $147.72 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for 10x Genomics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $145.70 million and the highest is $150.00 million. 10x Genomics reported sales of $112.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that 10x Genomics will report full-year sales of $494.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $492.21 million to $496.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $679.28 million, with estimates ranging from $663.14 million to $691.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow 10x Genomics.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 10x Genomics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.29.

In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total value of $6,169,901.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.38, for a total value of $52,081.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,236 shares of company stock worth $26,164,306. Corporate insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in 10x Genomics by 40.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,075,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,415,000 after buying an additional 1,747,269 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,081,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in 10x Genomics by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,878,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,603,000 after buying an additional 1,335,752 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in 10x Genomics by 10.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,354,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,273,000 after buying an additional 805,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,655,000. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXG traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.62. 1,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128,691. 10x Genomics has a 1-year low of $81.54 and a 1-year high of $208.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.61.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

