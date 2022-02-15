$143.52 Million in Sales Expected for AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) to report $143.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AssetMark Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $142.15 million and the highest estimate coming in at $144.40 million. AssetMark Financial reported sales of $110.92 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will report full-year sales of $530.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $528.87 million to $531.12 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $641.02 million, with estimates ranging from $617.86 million to $657.19 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AssetMark Financial.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on AssetMark Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AssetMark Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

In other news, SVP John Hahn sold 6,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $166,941.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMK. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 56.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 4.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,475,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,027,000 after purchasing an additional 113,189 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 40.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 30,878 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,680,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,119,000 after purchasing an additional 50,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 11.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 305,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,647,000 after purchasing an additional 31,811 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMK stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.59. The company had a trading volume of 143,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.03. AssetMark Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.83 and a fifty-two week high of $29.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 784.67 and a beta of 1.13.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AssetMark Financial (AMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.