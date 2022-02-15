13,785 Shares in Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 13,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Sunworks in the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sunworks by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 236,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 12,541 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sunworks by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 15,756 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Sunworks by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 24,557 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Sunworks in the 3rd quarter worth $172,000. 30.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sunworks alerts:

Shares of SUNW stock opened at $2.08 on Tuesday. Sunworks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $19.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Sunworks Company Profile

Sunworks, Inc engages in the provision of photovoltaic based power systems for the residential, commercial, and agricultural markets. Its services include design, system engineering, procurement, project installation, construction, grid connection, warranty, system monitoring, and maintenance. The company was founded by Roland F.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.