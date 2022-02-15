134,678 Shares in N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) Bought by Bullseye Asset Management LLC

Bullseye Asset Management LLC bought a new position in N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 134,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thoma Bravo L.P. purchased a new position in N-able in the 3rd quarter worth $621,625,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in N-able in the 3rd quarter worth $1,225,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in N-able in the 3rd quarter worth $19,344,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in N-able in the 3rd quarter worth $10,680,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in N-able in the 3rd quarter worth $462,000.

Shares of NYSE NABL opened at $11.56 on Tuesday. N-able Inc has a 1 year low of $9.36 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.06.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NABL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of N-able from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of N-able from $17.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.30.

N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

