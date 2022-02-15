13,423 Shares in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Purchased by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Sempra Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 5.1% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 7.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 54.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $367,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $122,652.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SRE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.57.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $135.13 on Tuesday. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $114.66 and a 1-year high of $144.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.20 and its 200 day moving average is $130.43. The company has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 120.88%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

