12,521 Shares in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM) Acquired by Claybrook Capital LLC

Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 12,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of REM. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 5,045.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 23.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the period.

REM opened at $32.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.93.

