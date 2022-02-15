$102.09 Million in Sales Expected for Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) to report sales of $102.09 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Everbridge’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $102.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $102.20 million. Everbridge reported sales of $75.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Everbridge will report full year sales of $367.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $367.60 million to $367.81 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $445.95 million, with estimates ranging from $442.00 million to $452.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Everbridge.

Several research analysts recently commented on EVBG shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Everbridge from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. lowered their price objective on Everbridge from $200.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America cut Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Everbridge from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Everbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.27.

In related news, Director Bruns H. Grayson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.08 per share, for a total transaction of $670,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Patrick Brickley sold 6,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $335,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Everbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Everbridge by 2,757.1% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 71.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 1,466.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EVBG stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $51.08. The stock had a trading volume of 507,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,222. Everbridge has a 1 year low of $44.10 and a 1 year high of $178.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.37 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.01.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

