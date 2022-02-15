-$10.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) to post earnings per share of ($10.54) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($8.20) and the lowest is ($13.13). Nabors Industries reported earnings of ($20.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full year earnings of ($31.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($39.05) to ($24.11). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($18.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($23.13) to ($9.68). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($14.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.99) by ($3.61). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 51.87% and a negative net margin of 29.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($23.82) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $87.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

NBR opened at $123.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 3.39. Nabors Industries has a twelve month low of $65.58 and a twelve month high of $133.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBR. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 3,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

