$1.58 Billion in Sales Expected for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) will announce sales of $1.58 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Vulcan Materials’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.65 billion and the lowest is $1.54 billion. Vulcan Materials reported sales of $1.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will report full year sales of $5.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.49 billion to $5.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.64 billion to $7.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vulcan Materials.

Several research analysts recently commented on VMC shares. Argus upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.00.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total value of $588,762.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total value of $280,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VMC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth $329,575,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 93.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,733,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $475,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,005 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 179.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,767,213 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,353 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter valued at $109,624,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 17,147.2% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 645,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 641,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $183.89 on Tuesday. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $157.80 and a 12-month high of $213.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $197.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

