-$1.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) will announce earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.41) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.86). Global Blood Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.00) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.85) to ($4.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.34) to ($1.05). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Global Blood Therapeutics.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.45.

Global Blood Therapeutics stock traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.03. 870,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303,649. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Global Blood Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $24.61 and a twelve month high of $50.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBT. Premier Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 563.4% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 63,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 53,775 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,102,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,625,000 after buying an additional 333,240 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,279,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $683,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 10,305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases.

